Melrose Industries PLC 22.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Melrose Industries PLC with ticker (LON:MRO) now has a potential upside of 22.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 205 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Melrose Industries PLC share price of 159 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 22.4%. Trading has ranged between 129 (52 week low) and 211 (52 week high) with an average of 8,811,630 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,923,741,588.

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company focused on acquiring manufacturing businesses. Its segments include Aerospace, a multi-technology supplier of both civil and defense air frame and engine structures; Automotive, which designs, develops, manufactures and integrates a range of driveline technologies, including electric vehicle components; Powder Metallurgy, which provides precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the production of powder metal, and Other Industrial, includes Nortek Control and Ergotron. Its Nortek Control is a developer and manufacturer of security, home automation, access control, health and artificial intelligence technologies for the residential and commercial markets, principally in North America. Its Ergotron is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of ergonomic products for use in a range of working, learning and healthcare environments.



