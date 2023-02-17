Melrose Industries PLC 18.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Melrose Industries PLC with ticker (LON:MRO) now has a potential upside of 18.5% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 175 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Melrose Industries PLC share price of 143 GBX at opening today (17/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 18.5%. Trading has ranged between 95 (52 week low) and 169 (52 week high) with an average of 11,097,729 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,836,346,103.



Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company focused on acquiring manufacturing businesses. The Company’s segments include Aerospace, a multi-technology supplier of both civil and defense air frame and engine structures; Automotive, which designs, develops, manufactures and integrates a range of driveline technologies, including electric vehicle components; Powder Metallurgy, which provides precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the production of powder metal. Its Ergotron is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of ergonomic products for use in a range of working, learning and healthcare environments.







