Melrose Industries PLC 10% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Melrose Industries PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MRO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Melrose Industries PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 100 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.0% from the opening price of 90.94 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 3.44 points and decreased 152.06 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 255.24 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 72 GBX.

Melrose Industries PLC has a 50 day moving average of 146.88 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 199.02. There are currently shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 35,940,420. Market capitalisation for LON:MRO is £4,445,303,291 GBP.

