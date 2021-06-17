MELROSE INDUSTRIES ORDS 48/ – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.8% Upside

MELROSE INDUSTRIES ORDS 48/ found using the EPIC (LON:MRO) now have 12 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £2.80 and £1.86 with a mean TP of £2.48. Given that the previous closing share price was at £1.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of £1.65 and the 200 day MA is £1.71. The market capitalisation for the company is £8b. Company Website: http://www.melrose.net

Melrose Industries engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company’s Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies; and epowertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems. Its Powder Metallurgy segment offers precision automotive components and components for industrial and consumer applications; metal powder for powder metallurgy; and additive manufacturing parts for prototypes. The company’s Nortek Air Management segment manufactures and sells ventilation products for the professional remodeling and replacement, residential new construction, and consumer DIY markets. This segment also manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers, and parts for the residential replacement and new construction markets; and custom designed and engineered products and systems for non-residential applications. Its Other Industrial segment provides turbo generators, transformers, and switchgears; develops and manufactures security, home automation, and access control technologies for the residential and commercial markets; and designs, manufactures, and distributes ergonomic products for use in a various working, learning, and healthcare environments. The company was formerly known as New Melrose Industries and changed its name to Melrose Industries in November 2015. Melrose Industries was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.