MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A – Consensus Indicates Potential 150.3% Upside

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A found using the Ticker (MEL.MC) now have 20 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €16.20 and €12. so the average target price would be €13.89. With the stocks previous close at €5.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 150.3%. The day 50 moving average is €5.62 and the 200 day MA is €4.26. The market capitalisation for the company is €1b. Find out more information at: http://www.meliahotelsinternational.com

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names. It also operates Club MeliÃ¡ vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and casinos and tour-agency. The company was formerly known as Sol MeliÃ¡, S.A. and changed its name to MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. in June 2011. MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. was founded in 1956 and is based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

