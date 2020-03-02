Melco Resorts & Entertainment L – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

Melco Resorts & Entertainment L found using ticker (MLCO) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 19.41 and has a mean target at 27.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.12 and the 200 day MA is 21.45. The market cap for the company is $7,812m. Find out more information at: http://www.melco-resorts.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has approximately 476 gaming tables and approximately 724 gaming machines; approximately 2,170 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 25 restaurants and bars, approximately 165 retail outlets; and health and fitness clubs, 3 swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 104 gaming tables and 129 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 292 gaming tables and 957 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 8 Mocha Clubs with 1,336 gaming machines, as well as Grand Dragon casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn