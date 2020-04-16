MEI Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 409.0% Upside

MEI Pharma found using ticker (MEIP) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 8.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 409.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.6 and the 200 day moving average is 1.91. The company has a market cap of $265m. Company Website: http://www.meipharma.com

MEI Pharma, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma and B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor for B-cell malignancies and AML. In addition, the company engages in the development of ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation complex for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. MEI Pharma has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and a license agreement with Presage Biosciences to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, as well as related compounds. The company also has a license agreement with CyDex Pharmaceuticals for Captisol to use with ME-344, which are isoflavone-based drug compounds; a clinical collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ME-401 in combination with BeiGene’s zanubrutinib, an investigational BTK inhibitor for the treatment of patients with B-cell malignancies; and a license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. for ME-401. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards and changed its name to MEI Pharma in July 2012. MEI Pharma was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn