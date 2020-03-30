Meggitt plc 8.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Meggitt plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 330 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 8.9% from today’s opening price of 302.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 239.9 points and decreased 348.7 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 701.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 196.15 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 557.56 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 605.32. There are currently 1,371,950,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,493,952. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £2,070,273,258 GBP.

