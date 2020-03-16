Meggitt plc 8.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Meggitt plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MGGT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 405 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.5% from today’s opening price of 373.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 262.3 points and decreased 293.3 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 701.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 347.1 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 633.04 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 616.10. There are currently 777,567,421 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,037,682. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £2,717,598,136 GBP.

