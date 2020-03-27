Meggitt plc 4.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Meggitt plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MGGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 340 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.2% from the opening price of 326.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 242.4 points and decreased 333 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 701.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 196.15 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 564.96 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 606.31. There are currently 777,567,421 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,445,174. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £2,387,131,982 GBP.

