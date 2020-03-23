Meggitt plc 24.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Meggitt plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 300 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 24.4% from today’s opening price of 241.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 353.3 points and decreased 408.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 701.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 196.15 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 597.31 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 610.95. There are currently 777,567,421 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,775,213. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £1,865,384,195 GBP.

