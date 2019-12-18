Meggitt plc 23.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Panmure Gordon

Meggitt plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Panmure Gordon. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Panmure Gordon have set their target price at 506 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -23.3% from the opening price of 659.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 29.4 points and increased 31.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 680 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 456.1 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 636.93 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 581.69. There are currently 777,493,943 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,018,961. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £5,002,396,219 GBP.