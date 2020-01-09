Meggitt plc 18.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Meggitt plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGGT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 550 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -18.2% from the opening price of 672.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 30.2 points and increased 51.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 680 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 482.8 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 650.61 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 592.19. There are currently 777,536,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,860,404. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £5,253,039,430 GBP.