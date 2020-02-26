Don't Miss
Meggitt plc 17% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Posted by: Amilia Stone 26th February 2020

Meggitt plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 478 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -17.0% from the opening price of 575.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 97 points and decreased 67.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 701.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 484.3 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 669.79 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 615.54. There are currently 777,560,846 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,482,600. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £4,449,203,255 GBP.

