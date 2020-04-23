Meggitt plc 17.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Meggitt plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGGT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 305 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.3% from today’s opening price of 260 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20 points and decreased 425 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 701.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 196.15 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 416.08 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 584.42. There are currently 2,112,071,796 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,293,892. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £2,062,111,616 GBP.

