Meggitt plc 17.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Meggitt plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 520 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -17.1% from today’s opening price of 627.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 64.4 points and decreased 6.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 701.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 484.3 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 674.59 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 613.89. There are currently 777,560,846 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,229,018. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £4,855,090,112 GBP.

