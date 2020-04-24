Meggitt plc 16.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Societe Generale

Meggitt plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MGGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. Meggitt plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 205 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -16.7% from the opening price of 246 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 51.3 points and decreased 440.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 701.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 196.15 GBX.

Meggitt plc has a 50 day moving average of 407.70 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 582.95. There are currently 777,568,447 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,320,235. Market capitalisation for LON:MGGT is £1,965,693,057 GBP.

