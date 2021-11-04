Medtronic plc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Medtronic plc. found using ticker (MDT) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 129 with the average target price sitting at 145.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 121.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 125.29 and the 200 day MA is 127.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $164,646m. Company Website: http://www.medtronic.com

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases. The Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.