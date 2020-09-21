Mednax – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Mednax found using ticker (MD) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 11 and has a mean target at 20.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.11 while the 200 day moving average is 16.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,551m. Find out more information at: http://www.mednax.com

MEDNAX, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patients with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, pediatric ophthalmology, other newborn pediatric care, and newborn hearing screening program, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. Additionally, it offers consulting services to healthcare facilities and physicians. As of March 12, 2020, the company operated a network of approximately 4,325 physicians. MEDNAX was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

