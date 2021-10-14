Mednax – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Mednax with ticker code (MD) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 30.6. Now with the previous closing price of 26.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.69 and the 200 day MA is 29.75. The market cap for the company is $2,286m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mednax.com

MEDNAX, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. As of March 16, 2021, it operated a network of approximately 2,300 physicians. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.