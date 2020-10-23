MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

MEDIFAST INC with ticker code (MED) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 230 and 155 with a mean TP of 190. With the stocks previous close at 146.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 165.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 133.47. The company has a market cap of $1,738m. Company Website: http://medifastinc.com

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through direct ecommerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. Medifast was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

