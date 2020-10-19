MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

MEDIFAST INC with ticker code (MED) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 230 and 155 with the average target price sitting at 190. Given that the stocks previous close was at 162.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 167.39 and the 200 day MA is 131.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,835m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://medifastinc.com

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through direct ecommerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. Medifast was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

