MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

MEDIFAST INC found using ticker (MED) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 220 and 180 calculating the average target price we see 193.75. Now with the previous closing price of 173.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day MA is 168.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 117.29. The company has a market cap of $2,043m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://medifastinc.com

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through direct ecommerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. Medifast was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn