MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.7% Upside

MEDIFAST INC with ticker code (MED) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 350 and 345 and has a mean target at 348. Now with the previous closing price of 179.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 93.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 195.19 and the 200 day MA is 228.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,119m. Visit the company website at: https://medifastinc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,105m based on the market concensus.

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through point of sale transactions over ecommerce platform and its franchisee system. Medifast was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.