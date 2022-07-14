Twitter
MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.4% Upside

MEDIFAST INC found using ticker (MED) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 352 and 285 with the average target price sitting at 327.33. With the stocks previous close at 175.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 86.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 178.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 191.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,008m. Find out more information at: https://medifastinc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,743m based on the market concensus.

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

