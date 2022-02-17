MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.4% Upside

MEDIFAST INC with ticker code (MED) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 350 and 345 with a mean TP of 348. With the stocks previous close at 190.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 82.4%. The day 50 moving average is 201.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 235.64. The company has a market cap of $2,222m. Find out more information at: https://medifastinc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,052m based on the market concensus.

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through point of sale transactions over ecommerce platform and its franchisee system. Medifast was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.