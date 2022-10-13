MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.4% Upside

MEDIFAST INC found using ticker (MED) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 278 and 150 calculating the average target price we see 214. Now with the previous closing price of 117.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 125.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 168.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,332m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://medifastinc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,416m based on the market concensus.

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.