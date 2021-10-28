MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.6% Upside

MEDIFAST INC found using ticker (MED) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 395 and 345 and has a mean target at 363.33. With the stocks previous close at 202.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 79.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 204.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 251.23. The company has a market cap of $2,254m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://medifastcom

Medifast, , through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through point of sale transactions over ecommerce platform and its franchisee system. Medifast, was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.