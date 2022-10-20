MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.2% Upside

MEDIFAST INC found using ticker (MED) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 278 and 150 and has a mean target at 214. With the stocks previous close at 120.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 77.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 122.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 166.26. The market cap for the company is $1,267m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://medifastinc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,245m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.