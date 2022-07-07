MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.4% Upside

MEDIFAST INC with ticker code (MED) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 352 and 285 calculating the average target price we see 327.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 187.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 74.4%. The 50 day MA is 178.47 and the 200 day MA is 192.1. The market cap for the company is $2,161m. Find out more information at: https://medifastinc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,769m based on the market concensus.

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.