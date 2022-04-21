MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.4% Upside

MEDIFAST INC with ticker code (MED) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 345 and 300 calculating the average target price we see 328.67. Now with the previous closing price of 188.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 74.4%. The day 50 moving average is 181.1 and the 200 day MA is 210.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,250m. Company Website: https://medifastinc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,923m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.