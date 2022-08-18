MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.8% Upside

MEDIFAST INC found using ticker (MED) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 278 and 150 with the average target price sitting at 214. Now with the previous closing price of 142.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 170.2 while the 200 day moving average is 186.55. The company has a market cap of $1,565m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://medifastinc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,344m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.