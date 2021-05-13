Twitter
MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

MEDIFAST INC with ticker code (MED) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 310 and 295 with a mean TP of 301.75. Now with the previous closing price of 294.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The day 50 moving average is 245.28 and the 200 day moving average is 204.69. The market cap for the company is $3,220m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://medifastinc.com

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through point of sale transactions over ecommerce platform and its franchisee system. Medifast was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

