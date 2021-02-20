MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.0% Downside

MEDIFAST INC with ticker code (MED) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 265 and 239 with the average target price sitting at 251. With the stocks previous close at 272.84 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 234.39 while the 200 day moving average is 187.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,142m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://medifastinc.com

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through direct ecommerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. Medifast was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.