MEDIFAST INC – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

MEDIFAST INC found using ticker (MED) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 310 and 295 and has a mean target at 301.75. Now with the previous closing price of 317.14 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.9%. The day 50 moving average is 245.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 204.69. The market cap for the company is $3,729m. Find out more information at: http://medifastinc.com

Medifast, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through point of sale transactions over ecommerce platform and its franchisee system. Medifast was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.