Medical Properties Trust, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.6% Upside

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. found using ticker (MPW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 10 with a mean TP of 14.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,268m. Visit the company website at: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $9,000m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.