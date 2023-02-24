Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. with ticker code (MPW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 15.38. With the stocks previous close at 12.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The 50 day MA is 12.28 and the 200 day MA is 13.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,662m. Find out more information at: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $8,398m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

