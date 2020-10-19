Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Medical Properties Trust found using ticker (MPW) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 19 with a mean TP of 21.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.04 while the 200 day moving average is 18.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,545m. Visit the company website at: http://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn