Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Medical Properties Trust found using ticker (MPW) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 23 with a mean TP of 25.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The day 50 moving average is 22.57 while the 200 day moving average is 21.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,220m. Find out more information at: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $14,530m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.