Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.8% Upside

Medical Properties Trust with ticker code (MPW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 17.92. With the stocks previous close at 10.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 63.8%. The 50 day MA is 13.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.95. The market cap for the company is $6,619m. Company Website: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $10,842m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.