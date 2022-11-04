Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.6% Upside

Medical Properties Trust found using ticker (MPW) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 16.69. With the stocks previous close at 11.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.42 and the 200 day MA is 17.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,649m. Company Website: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $10,079m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.