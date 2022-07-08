Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.1% Upside

Medical Properties Trust with ticker code (MPW) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 21.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.05 while the 200 day moving average is 20.25. The company has a market cap of $9,398m. Find out more information at: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $13,169m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.