Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Medical Properties Trust found using ticker (MPW) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 18.14. Now with the previous closing price of 12.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The day 50 moving average is 15.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,733m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $10,807m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.