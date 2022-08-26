Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Medical Properties Trust found using ticker (MPW) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 18.85. Now with the previous closing price of 15.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 15.89 and the 200 day moving average is 19.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,243m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $11,454m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.