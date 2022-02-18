Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

Medical Properties Trust found using ticker (MPW) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 23 and has a mean target at 25.15. With the stocks previous close at 20.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day MA is 22.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,223m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $14,886m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.