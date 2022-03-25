Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Medical Properties Trust found using ticker (MPW) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 24.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.33 and the 200 day MA is 21.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,238m. Visit the company website at: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $14,763m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.