Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Medical Properties Trust found using ticker (MPW) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 15.69. With the stocks previous close at 13.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.17 while the 200 day moving average is 14.74. The company has a market cap of $7,977m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $9,278m based on the market concensus.

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.