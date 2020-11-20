Medical Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Medical Properties Trust with ticker code (MPW) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 21.29. Now with the previous closing price of 18.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day MA is 18.56 and the 200 day MA is 18.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,307m. Find out more information at: http://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.