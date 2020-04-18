Medalist Diversified REIT – Consenus Indicates Potential 218.8% Upside

Medalist Diversified REIT found using ticker (MDRR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.75 and 4.75 calculating the average target price we see 4.75. With the stocks previous close at 1.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 218.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.94 while the 200 day moving average is 3.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $7m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.medalistreit.com

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn