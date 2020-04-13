Medalist Diversified REIT – Consenus Indicates Potential 196.9% Upside

Medalist Diversified REIT found using ticker (MDRR) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.75 and 4.75 and has a mean target at 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 196.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.15 and the 200 day moving average is 3.48. The market cap for the company is $7m. Find out more information at: http://www.medalistreit.com

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate.

